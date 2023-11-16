Whanganui district schools quiz

Can you name the new principal of Rutherford Junior High?

1. Which school was the overall winner of the 2023 Whanganui schools’ vegetable garden competition?

2. Who is the new principal of Rutherford Junior High?

3. What school opened on the Whanganui River in 2006?

4. What was the name of the Whanganui boarding school which opened in 1880 for Māori girls between the ages of 7 and 12?

5. What happened to Whanganui Collegiate School six years after it began in 1854?

6. The first Catholic school in Whanganui was built for Fr Pezant in Victoria Ave in what year?

7. How many schools had been established in the district by the end of 1841 due to the efforts of Rev John Mason, the first missionary in charge of the Putiki Mission Station?

8. Marton once had three Anglican private schools. Which one closed in 1968?

9. What happened to the school when the Mangapurua Valley was abandoned in 1942?

10. How many primary schools are there on SH4 between Whanganui East and Raetihi?

Answers

1. Brunswick School for the second year in a row.

2. Hayden Hepburn.

3. The Whanganui Awa School at Ranana to serve tamariki from Ranana, Matahiwi, Jerusalem and Pipiriki.

4. Churton’s College. It closed in 1892 and the original building later formed part of the Jubilee Home.

5. It was burnt down, to be revived in 1865.

6. 1858.

7. Fifteen schools, mostly raupō-thatched huts.

8. St Stephen’s School, which opened with a roll of 40 pupils in 1918. It closed due to declining enrolments. Huntley and Nga Tawa continue.

9. The school, which had closed in 1939, was shifted to become the River Road School in the upper Mangamahu in 1943. In 1950 it moved again to become the Upper River Road School.

10. Three: Upokongaro, Aberfeldy and Kakatahi.

Six correct = good; 8 = very good; 10 = genius!