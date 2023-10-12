Whanganui district rugby quiz

The Steelform Whanganui rugby team.

1. What landmarks did Whanganui halfback Lindsay Horrocks and hooker Roman Tutauha reach this season?

2. How many tries did centre Alekesio Vakarorogo score against Horowhenua Kapiti in a recent Heartland game?

3. Who became the naming rights sponsor for the secondary school girls’ and boys’ competitions in June?

4. Who is Whanganui Rugby’s chief executive?

5. The NZ Marist Development team which beat Whanganui Development on its four-day tour was drawn from how many Marist clubs?

6. Who was the Whanganui Marist front rower who took part in the 2023 NZ Marist Development four-match regional tour?

7. Which of the two rugby legends, Kerry Whale and Bruce Middleton, have had more sons playing Heartland rugby for Whanganui?

8. Taranaki has two expat Whanganui players this season, Stephen Perofeta and who?

9. Whanganui Collegiate Ist XV player Tali Ioasa has signed a four-year contract to play in what country in the 2023-24 season?

10. What year did the Heartland Championship competition begin?





Quiz Answers

1. They played their 100th game for Whanganui.

2. Five tries, one less than the Whanganui record set by wing Dick Philipson in 1919. Vakarorogo was later named as Whanganui Heartland Player of the Year.

3. Tranzit Coachlines, which has a long association with Whanganui Rugby.

4. Bridget Belsham.

5. 32 clubs.

6. Ricki Wigzell.

7. Whale has three rep sons (Dane, Ben and Luke) and Middleton has two (Fraser and Angus).

8. Adam Lennox.

9. Japan, with the Kobe Steelers coached by Dave Rennie.

10. 2006.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!











