Where was the town's original ferry service located? Photo / Supplied



How well do you know our district?

1. Where was Whanganui's original ferry service located?

2. How long is the runway at Ohakea Air Force base?

3. What nationality was Victor Johansen, who skippered the Ongarue from 1908 and who was one of the few river men who later went "deep sea"?

4. Māori knew the local landmark Shakespeare Cliff by what name?

5. The same area earned what name in 1847 after an incident involving Jock McGregor?

6. What was the death toll when a small boat containing 10 people capsized in rough water near Landguard Bluff in 1910?

7. What sort of river craft were Huia, Kiwi and Weka?

8. Which Whanganui sculpture marks its 20th anniversary on September 21?

9. Name Whanganui's oldest secondhand store, established in 1914.

10. As an infantry soldier Keith Elliott won a VC in North Africa in WWII — what was his calling in later years?

Quiz Answers

1. It ran from Purua Stream across to Market Place on the town side and later moved downstream to cross to the foot of Victoria Ave.

2. 2.4km, making it the third longest runway in NZ after Mangere (Auckland) and Christchurch.

3. Norwegian.

4. Taumataaute, which took its name from an association with a tree brought in canoes from Hawaiki.

5. McGregor's Leap. Fleeing a Māori war party, McGregor jumped from the cliff into the river and soldiers from the Rutland Stockade sent a dinghy to rescue him.

6. Eight people drowned — two women and six children. Two small boys clung to the boat and were saved.

7. They were unpowered canoes based at Taumarunui.

8. The Handspan sculpture in Queen's Park. Designed by Ross Mitchell-Anyon, it is dedicated to "a culture of peace and non-violence for the children of the world" and was funded by Whanganui-based Peace Through Unity.

9. City Furniture Exchange in Tawa St.

10. He became an Anglican minister and moved around a number of lower North Island parishes and the Māori mission, including being based at Raetihi and Putiki.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar