Whanganui district quiz

1. A non-stinging wasp is being used as a control tool against what pest plant along the Whanganui coast?

2. US TV star David Hasselhoff charmed the locals in what district town in September?

3. Which former Whanganui hotel shares a name with an Australian beer?

4. Whanganui District Council provides pensioner housing in how many separate complexes in the city?

5. Which South Taranaki country hall will be 100 years old in 2024?

6. Name the Hatrick riverboat that has returned to Whanganui and is to be restored.

7. What native tree species line the borders of Trafalgar Square’s carpark?

8. A huge skull has been carved into cliffs at what beach?

9. How many years was newly-retired Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie in Parliament?

10. A cultural games day in Whanganui in August featured which immigrant group?





Quiz Answers

1. Sydney golden wattle.

2. Taihape.

3. Fosters.

4. 16.

5. Kakaramea.

6. MV Waireka.

7. Titoki.

8. Waipipi Beach.

9. 12 years.

10. The Whanganui Korean Society.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!



