What was the original use of this distinctive Taupo Quay building? Photo / Supplied

What was the original use of this distinctive Taupo Quay building? Photo / Supplied

Questions:

1. Who received the first Aviation Engineering Scholarship from Air Whanganui?

2. What working career did Chronicle columnist Rob Rattenbury pursue?

3. What street was the original location of Whanganui Girls’ College?

4. Ailsa Stewart, a well-known Whanganui woman who died in 2021, was principal of nursing in what Pacific state from 1992-96?

5. As a publicity stunt the Marton Lions Club took part in a tug-of-war against what formidable opponent in 1965?

6. What business was carried out in Whanganui by the firm named Fleming, Dick and Hird?

7. Waimarino’s GP Dr John-Paul (JP) Schwartz has spent most of his career in what US state?

8. To what NZ feature did the American Society of Civil Engineers award its 27th International Historic Civil Engineering Landmark Award in 1997?

9. Where did the iconic NZ movie comedy starring Billy T James, Came a Hot Friday, premier in 1986?

10. It’s known today as the Ministry of Works building, but what was the original use of this large building in Taupo Quay?

Answers:

1. Former Cullinane College student Liam Corcoran.

2. He was in the police.

3. Liverpool St. In 1890, 2 acres were bought and tenders called. By the end of the year, a two-storey wooden building was completed and the college opened in February 1891.

4. Solomon Islands. She had previously worked in Tonga.

5. A circus elephant.

6. Funeral directors.

7. Texas.

8. The North Island Main Trunk Railway, joining the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower and the Panama Canal on a select list.

9. Raetihi.

10. Built in 1894, it was Sclanders’ warehouse and bond store, the only example of such a Victorian business left in Whanganui. Over the years its various functions have included Caroline’s Nightclub from 1987.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!



