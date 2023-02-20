Whanganui District quiz

How well do you know our district?
- Whanganui ex-pat comedian Ray O’Leary will celebrate what event in March?
- What is the name of the new and frequent bus service between Castlecliff and Aramoho which has just begun?
- In 2007, Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake burst. Was the resulting lahar bigger or smaller than the 1953 lahar that caused the Tangiwai rail disaster?
- Name the Mangamahu Valley property where a sheep shearing record was broken in January.
- Which small settlement has signs greeting you in English and Gaelic?
- Which Whanganui suburb shares its name with a small village in Ross-shire in the Scottish Highlands?
- Margaret Bullock formed what club for women activists in Whanganui in 1893?
- Name the Taihape-born woman who was NZ’s first female plastic surgeon.
- Q-West Boat Builders has a contract for what ground-breaking craft?
- Which op-shop closed in Whanganui in December?
Quiz Answers
- His first gig in his hometown.
- Te Ngaru The Tide.
- The 2007 lahar was 50 per cent bigger than the 1953 lahar, sending an estimated 1.29 billion cubic metres of water, mud, and sludge down the Whangaehu River. The Ruapehu alarm successfully activated, preventing any accidents.
- The Shades. Simon Goss and Jamie Skiffington shore 1410 sheep to break the eight-hour record for strong wool lambs.
- Turakina.
- Marybank.
- The Wanganui Women’s Franchise League, later called the Women’s Political League. Membership reached nearly 3000 people at its height.
- Dame Cecily Pickerill. She and husband Henry Pickerill pioneered plastic surgery for children and established Bassam Hospital in Lower Hutt.
- A 34.5-metre electric-hybrid ferry which will be the first of its kind in NZ. The build cost will be $17.5 million and is expected to be completed by 2025.
- The St Laurence’s op-shop, which had served the Aramoho community and the Anglican Church for 32 years.
Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!
Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar.