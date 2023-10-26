Rewi Alley's cottage is located in what valley?

Rewi Alley's cottage is located in what valley?

1. Name the famous cat that died in August aged about 13.

2. What is the name of Whanganui’s Sea Cadet unit?

3. Who was the Whanganui optometrist who made 40 eye care trips to Cooks Islands, Fiji, Tonga, Kenya and Cambodia?

4. The invasive weed pink ragwort which thrives along the Whanganui coast originates from what country?

5. What is the name of the valley where Rewi Alley’s cottage is located?

6. Which hotel did the Prince of Wales describe as “a miserable hole” when he stayed in Whanganui in 1920?

7. Scotts Ferry is on the banks of what river?

8. Who was the Whanganui Scout leader who went to the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea in August?

9. Whanganui East’s increasingly popular community centre and library is located in what street?

10. Where has the last Rotokawau Virginia Lake white swan been re-homed?

Quiz Answers

1. Rodney. He inspired two books.

2. Training Ship Calliope which provides opportunities for those aged 13 to 18 such as sailing and leadership.

3. Mike Webber, who died recently.

4. South Africa.

5. The Moeawatea Valley inland from Waverley.

6. The Imperial Hotel.

7. Rangitīkei River.

8. Tiffany Watkins.

9. Hakeke St.

10. At the Mangahuia Wetlands in Rangiwahia.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!