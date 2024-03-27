Whanganui District quiz

What decade did Warnocks cease business?

1. The local marae and whānau held a clean-up at which beach in March?

2. Founded in Wellington in 1886, Warnocks’ drapers and men’s and boyswear moved to Whanganui in 1910 and was liquidated in what decade?

3. Who was the first chairman of the Wanganui River Scenic Board?

4. A new car dealership in Whanganui features what brand?

5. Which dog trial club held its centennial event in March?

6. Why is the Rotary Club of Whanganui holding a gala dinner in April?

7. What significant building burned down at Pipiriki in 2004?

8. What iconic Ohakune installation is 40 years old this year?

9. What festival revered and celebrated in India was marked at Peat Park in March?

10. Name the chief executive of Business Whanganui — Chamber of Commerce.

Quiz answers

1. Whangaehu Beach.

2. 1990s (1992).

3. Auctioneer John Coull. A Department of Conservation hut on the river is named for him.

4. MG.

5. Mangamahu.

6. To celebrate 100 years of community service.

7. The former Pipiriki Native School. Owned by the Pipiriki Incorporation, the 108-year-old building was in the process of being listed with the Historic Places Trust.

8. The Giant Carrot was erected in 1984.

9. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colour.

10. Helen Garner.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!