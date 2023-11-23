Whanganui district quiz

Where is this closed courthouse?

1. What do we call rocks created by nature’s sand-blasting process and found at Waiinu Beach?

2. How many steps does the Durie Hill Memorial Tower have – more or fewer than 200?

3. Who has been the dominant figure at the Hunterville Shepherds’ Shemozzle over recent years?

4. Who is the kaumātua who is present at many official events in Whanganui?

5. Where is the courthouse with the notice “temporarily closed until further notice”?

6. What did the Rev Richard Taylor call the villa he built for his family in Campbell St in 1873 after moving from Pūtiki?

7. What prominent business was later on the site of this villa?

8. Brunswick School, an enviro school, is distilling the oil from what plant to make various products?

9. Whanganui’s commercial pilot academy has struck a deal to train a further 200 cadets from what country?

10. What was significant about the 1984 mid-year intake of four apprentices at East Town Railway Workshops?

Quiz Answers

1. Ventifacts.

2. Fewer – 176 steps.

3. Angus McKelvie and his dog Red. In October they won the event for the sixth year in a row.

4. John Maihi.

5. Ohakune.

6. Sandown.

7. The Palm Lounge, which eventually burned down.

8. Lavender.

9. India. The cadets will be from the airline IndiGo.

10. Two were females, a first for the workshops.

Six correct – good; 8 – very good; 10 – genius!