What is York St named after? Photo / Supplied

4 May, 2023 07:00 PM 2 mins to read

Quiz:

1. Where in our district do you find NZ’s largest on-site school equestrian centre?

2. A monument on the outskirts of Hunterville pays tribute to what?

3. Who was the former Whanganui man who chaired the Indecent Publications Tribunal?

4. Name the Whanganui man who won the 2023 Golden Loader Competition for forestry at the Rural Games in Palmerston North in March.

5. Former Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft had what public role when he lived in Whanganui?

6. What decade was the Whanganui River Road completed?

7. York St in Gonville is named for the city of York in England — true or false?

8. How many holdings were there in the Mangapurua and Kaiwhakauka valleys, settled by returned servicemen following WW1?

9. How did Arthur Porritt honour his home town of Whanganui when elevated to be a Life Peer in the UK?

10. What native bird species was recently resettled at Bushy Park Tarapuruhi?

Quiz answers:

1. At Nga Tawa School in Marton. The centre includes three all-weather arenas, 80 covered yards and an equine studies classroom.

2. Huntaway dogs.

3. Magistrate Max Willis.

4. Daniel Purcell who works for CJ Newland Logging.

5. He was a district court judge.

6. 1930s. By 1934 the final links were completed and the road opened for vehicular traffic all the way to Pipiriki.

7. False. It is named for William York who was a builder in Whanganui in 1866.

8. 35 in the Mangapurua and 16 in the Kaiwhakauka.

9. He chose to become Baron Porritt of Whanganui and

Hampstead.

10. Titipounamu or rifleman.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!



