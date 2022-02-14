Hamish McDouall wrote which cricketer's biography? Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui district literary quiz

1. Hamish McDouall wrote the authorised biography of which prominent NZ cricketer?

2. She is a prolific author of local history books including on Castlecliff, Aramoho, Gonville, early Whanganui hotels and Wapipi ironsands.

3. Novelist, poet, artist, photographer and art teacher Christodoulos Moisa is the son of immigrants from where?

4. What was the name of Ian Cross' first novel, which drew heavily on his childhood at Castlecliff?

5. Robin Hyde, poet and novelist who died by suicide in 1939 aged 33, was once a reporter on which local newspaper?

6. A novelist, playwright, short story and non-fiction writer, she has a dozen books to her name including one about the murder of a Chinese market garden worker near Whanganui in 1922.

7. He's a comedian and actor who documented his battle with cancer in a popular column.

8. Once a teacher at Pipiriki School, this novelist, autobiographer and educational pioneer broke new ground in NZ literature, opening up the worlds of imagination and emotion as legitimate subjects.

9. When she won the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction at the 2021 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, it was only the second time a short-story collection had won the top fiction prize.

10. Where do you find NZ's only illustrator gallery?

Quiz answers

1. Chris Cairns.

2. Laraine Sole.

3. Cyprus.

4. The God Boy.

5. Whanganui Chronicle.

6. Joan Rosier-Jones.

7. David Downs.

8. Sylvia Ashton-Warner.

9. Airini Beautrais.

10. The Lockett Gallery, next to Paige's Book Gallery, in Guyton St.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

• Quiz questions compiled by David Scoullar