Whanganui district election quiz

Six candidates are competing for the Whanganui electorate seat.

Six candidates are competing for the Whanganui electorate seat.

1. Why was the grandfather of Whanganui’s National candidate, Carl Bates, known as the Magic Man?

2. Who has been the only Labour MP in the 161-year history of the Rangitīkei electorate?

3. Bruce Beetham held the Rangitīkei seat for one term representing which party?

4. Labour’s George Spooner won the Whanganui seat in 1960 and served three terms before being defeated in 1969 by whom?

5. The late Chester Borrows, who held the Whanganui seat for National from 2005-17, had earlier pursued what career?

6. Who are two former MPs Chester Borrows was related to?

7. Whanganui MP Steph Lewis showcased what domestic skill at the Winter Wonderfest in August?

8. What do the three Whanganui MPs William Fox, Julius Vogel, and John Ballance have in common?

9. How many times was Hamish McDouall the unsuccessful candidate for Labour in Whanganui?

10. Who was the longest-serving MP for Whanganui?

Quiz answers

1. Ken Bates was a well-known magician.

2. Ormond Wilson (1935-38).

3. Social Credit (1978-81).

4. National’s Bill Tolhurst.

5. Police officer. He was at one time the sole charge officer in Patea.

6. Chris Finlayson (National) and Annette King (Labour).

7. Cake decorating.

8. They all served as Premier (Prime Minister) of the colony of New Zealand.

9. Three times — 2008, 2011 and 2014.

10. Labour’s Joe Cotterill who held the seat for eight terms — 1935-60.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!