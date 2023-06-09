Drums of waste oil.

Whanganui District Council’s popular Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held on Saturday, June 24, and is currently open for registrations.

Household hazardous waste must be registered by June 17 to allow the council to plan for the appropriate disposal of different toxic materials. Once you register you will receive confirmation on when and where to drop off the waste.

The council’s waste adviser, Stuart Hylton, says, “When we talk about ‘household‘, we’re referring to any unwanted household product that is flammable, toxic, corrosive, or reactive. The most common products include aerosols, fertilisers, motor oil, paint supplies, and solvents. Improper disposal of these can contaminate water and land, or harm kids and pets.

“This waste collection initiative helps people to make their homes safer and do the right thing for the environment. The council holds several Household Hazardous Waste Collection Days per year to allow the community to dispose of their toxic waste, which can otherwise be tricky to do.”

For waste that cannot be accepted on the specified day, visit the Resource Whanganui website at www.resourcewhanganui.org.nz.

To register, fill in the form on the Household Hazardous Waste Day section of the council website. Once registered, the council will contact you with a time and drop-off location between 9am and 1pm on Saturday, June 24.

Spaces are limited so residents are encouraged to register early to avoid missing out.

At the last collection in November 2022, over 1800 litres of dangerous waste such as acids, caustic solutions, and isopropyl alcohol were collected, along with nearly 1 tonne of paint and pesticides.

To register and for a full list of the waste that can be disposed of, go to https://whanganui.govt.nz/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Day.



