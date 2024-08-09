Whanganui District Council chief executive David Langford said a strong credit rating had real world benefits as it reduced borrowing costs. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Council has received a favourable credit rating but faces future financial difficulties alongside other New Zealand councils.

Global credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s confirmed the council’s credit rating will remain unchanged at AA for the long term and A-1+ for the short term.

Council chief executive David Langford said the rating was good news.

“In the report, Standard and Poor’s acknowledge Whanganui District Council’s strong financial management, particularly our prudent management of debt and cash flows.

“This recognition comes at a time when the council has had to navigate rising costs and chart a course to keep rates as affordable as possible while delivering the services our community expects.”