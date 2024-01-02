The men's public toilets on St Hill Street could be the first in line for an upgrade. Photo / Mike Tweed

The men's public toilets on St Hill Street could be the first in line for an upgrade. Photo / Mike Tweed

Public toilets run by the Whanganui District Council will need a spruce-up over the next 10 years - at the cost of more than $1 million.

A business case from council facilities maintenance manager Bob Henry said the council managed and maintained 40 stand-alone public toilets across the city, including in the central business district, sports fields, shopping centres, public parks and public buildings.

After condition assessments and visual inspections, the first toilets on the agenda were at Bason Botanical Gardens (replacing partitions and upgrading basins and pans) the men’s toilets on St Hill St (roofing) and the Whanganui East Shopping Centre (roofing).

If Henry’s plan is signed off as part of the council’s long-term plan (LTP) for 2024-2034, that work will take place this year at the cost of $53,000.

Next year, attention would turn to toilets at Pākaitore Moutoa Gardens, Rangiora St, and the Virginia Lake Wintergardens, with a combined price tag of $120,000.

Henry’s business case said $1.096 million needed to be spent over the next decade to upgrade exterior shell and interior fittings.

The work would included accessibility upgrades such as ramps, door widening, disability toilet furniture and consideration of unisex requirements, exterior and interior cladding replacement and refurbishment, new toilet pans and wash basins, roof replacements and drainage upgrades and replacement.

“These improvements will ensure the toilets are fit for purpose and maintained in a hygienic, safe and proactive manner to allow for increased utilisation of the buildings and reduce maintenance requirements.”

Extending the life of the buildings by repairing rather than replacing supported the council’s low waste and low emissions targets, the case said.

Meanwhile, a report from council capital works manager Rosemary Fletcher said the public toilets at Lake Wiritoa would need replacing during the next LTP period.

The lake’s beach area had become increasingly popular with families and Waka Ama participants, particularly during the summer months.

The Orient Toilets on Victoria Aveneue also need to be addressed. Photo / Mike Tweed

“The existing facility is currently constructed across the boundary line of two titles and is not a closed system operating with a leach field that is only 20 meters from the edge of the lake risking contamination of the lake when groundwater levels are high.

“To ensure that the community facility is maintained effectively and environmental risks are mitigated, we are proposing the replace the aging building with a new build closed system toilet located at the top of the car park on Whanganui District Council-owned land.”

The new facility is estimated to cost $500,000.

Another report from Fletcher said work was needed at the Orient Toilets at 71 Victoria Ave.

It was a dated and often vandalised facility with very high use from the community and didn’t “facilitate easy cleaning or provide a clean-feeling environment.

“The alleyway to enter the toilet location is dark and is perceived by the public as being unsafe,” the report said.

“In addition, the façade on Victoria Avenue reduces the light into the area.”

One option was to remove the façade and replace the roof of the alleyway, relocate the toilets to an area through the alleyway, brighten the area and provide vandal-proof facilities in an open and well-lit space.

All the business cases will be considered by the council for its LTP, which comes into effect in the middle of this year.

Last October, council chief executive David Langford said LTP business cases for capital works had a combined value of over $500 million.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.