Iti said maintaining LGNZ membership and engaging with Te Maruata would strengthen the Whanganui council’s governance capability, improve service delivery and raise the capacity to foster genuine relationships with iwi and hapū.
Iti congratulated the council on establishing Māori wards, which were not about virtue signalling but a “smart, practical decision that will deliver measurable decisions to your ratepayers”.
Selwyn Mayor and LGNZ president Sam Broughton told councillors the organisation was not aligned to any political party and worked with “the government of the day”.
He said he met with the Prime Minister four times a year.
“It’s important that all of Parliament understands the work of local government.”
Tripe said there was “some emotion in the room” and while he was there to listen to the community, he also needed to listen to elected members.
Before the meeting, feedback from councillors was that LGNZ did not provide value and that was why he brought the motion to the table, he said.
“You know who you are, you’ve changed your mind, and that’s great. [It is] not a criticism at all.
“I’ve changed my view as well.
“My provocation is that you utilise LGNZ services if you aren’t or haven’t been.”
