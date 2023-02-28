The council’s local alcohol policy, introduced in 2019, set a limit of 14 off-licence facilities in the district but a 15th licence was granted in 2021. Photo / Ekarin Apk

Whanganui District Council wants an end to appeals against local alcohol policies.

The council has submitted to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Amendment Bill, supporting the removal of appeals against proposed local alcohol policies (LAPs) and the prioritisation of the community’s interests.

If successful, the bill will alter the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, changing who can object to licensing applications and the way licensing hearings are conducted.

The amendment will also allow district licensing committees to decline to renew a licence if they considered it inconsistent with conditions or licence density.

“Bearing in mind both the expectations and interests of the community, as well as the purpose of the Act to reduce alcohol harm, we believe licences should only be granted when aligned with local alcohol policy.”

The sale of alcohol online was also a concern.

“We recommend that the Bill should amend the Act to explicitly refer to and impose controls on online sales within New Zealand, requiring delivery services to check ID on delivery and requiring a retailer to be licensed in each district they provide alcohol, rather than just the district of their head office or operations.

“We support the amendments to sections 102 and 128 of the Act, allowing the general public to object to an application for the grant or renewal of a licence.

“The presence of alcohol stores impacts on the entire community, and council supports the community’s interest being recognised and empowered by legislation.”

A review of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act was announced by Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan last year.

Whanganui District Council’s LAP, introduced in 2019, set a limit of 14 off-licence facilities in the district but a 15th licence was granted in 2021 by the District Licensing Committee.

The bill’s first reading was held on December 14 last year and is now before the Government’s Justice Committee.

A report is due on June 13.