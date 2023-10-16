The Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre on Maria Pl is well-utilised by residents.

The Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre on Maria Pl is well-utilised by residents.

Kerbside recycling won’t be introduced to Whanganui until next year, but residents are still being encouraged to recycle in their own way.

The week is National Recycling Week, and Whanganui District Council general manager of property and open spaces, Sarah O’Hagan, said the council would be sharing tips about recycling and waste minimisation.

The council is also looking at its own recycling practices.

“We are investigating how the council can phase out the use of single-use products like paper towels and cups and looking at sustainable procurement practices across the organisation,” O’Hagan said.

“We recognise these are small steps, but we’ll continue to look at ways we can minimise waste and grow more sustainable as an organisation.”

In 2024, the council will introduce a kerbside recycling service.

Council chief executive David Langford said despite the service not being in place just yet, many in the district were recycling, making regular visits to the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre on Maria Pl.

“This shows that we are a diligent community that really cares about the environment,” Langford said.

As well as sharing tips, the council wanted to hear the residents’ ideas.

The council’s Facebook page will also host competitions for individuals from October 16-20, with the chance to win boxes of fresh vegetables from Laugesen’s Gardens.

Businesses will also have the opportunity to win a free sustainability audit from the Whanganui Sustainability Trust to identify opportunities to reduce waste and save money.

During the week, people can also recycle their old mobile phones through the Re:Mobile scheme.

People with phones they’re looking to recycle can simply drop theirs off at the Whanganui District Council building at 101 Guyton St.

Funds raised through salvaged parts will help support the Sustainable Coastlines coastal restoration project.

For more information about Recycling Week, people can visit reclaim.co.nz.

