The latest LTP was a significant improvement on previous processes and a success overall but there were always areas for improvement, he said.

Broadbent’s report said staff had four working days between completing audits and launching the LTP for public consultation, seven working days between the closure of consultation and public hearings, and 12 working days between hearings and council deliberations.

“In addition, the scale of the work was unlike any other LTP experienced before. Paired with the compressed timeframes, this led to significant resourcing strains.”

She told the council’s strategy and policy committee that the LTP had been lost in the community because a couple of big issues overwhelmed the majority of the work.

The Whanganui East Pool and its potential closure was a major issue in the council's LTP. Photo / NZME

The plan included options on the future of the Whanganui East Pool and the Rotokawau Virginia Lake Aviary and the council potentially taking the lead in a $55 million hotel development.

Broadbent’s report said a communications lead would be appointed early in the next LTP cycle. She told the committee there was no overarching strategy in place before the process started.

The council had been working on a replacement for its Leading Edge Strategy in May 2023 but that was put on hold the following March because of the volume of work and complexity of the LTP. “Having that cohesive strategy from the start and focusing on the 10-year timeframe – what’s happening over 10 years – will assist us,” Broadbent said.

Her report said training opportunities were needed for councillors so they understood key decisions and had a view of the full LTP process. Internally, there was a breakdown in communication in some cases, making it difficult to work on delivering “the big picture of what the plan aimed to achieve”.

Councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay said that, for newly elected members, including Mayor Andrew Tripe, the LTP had been “a hell of a baptism of fire”.

“My belief is that the Long-Term Plan and the process around how it works needs to be an absolutely critical part of the induction.”

