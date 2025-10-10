Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council set to begin work on 600m link road in Springvale

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Engineer Rob Snijders, Whanganui District Council Three Waters manager Kritzo Venter and Downer project manager Adam Millward on the site of the new link road. Photo / Mike Tweed

Engineer Rob Snijders, Whanganui District Council Three Waters manager Kritzo Venter and Downer project manager Adam Millward on the site of the new link road. Photo / Mike Tweed

Work is set to start on a 600-metre link road in Whanganui, and the project is bigger than just bitumen.

Pingao Drive will run between Fitzherbert Ave and Fox Rd, with earthworks for the $5 million project, carried out by Downer, beginning on October 20.

Whanganui District Council Three Waters

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save