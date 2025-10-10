Engineer Rob Snijders, Whanganui District Council Three Waters manager Kritzo Venter and Downer project manager Adam Millward on the site of the new link road. Photo / Mike Tweed
Work is set to start on a 600-metre link road in Whanganui, and the project is bigger than just bitumen.
Pingao Drive will run between Fitzherbert Ave and Fox Rd, with earthworks for the $5 million project, carried out by Downer, beginning on October 20.
Whanganui District Council Three Watersmanager Kritzo Venter said planning for the road began with the council’s Plan Change 53 in 2020, created to facilitate new housing in the Mosston Rd, Fox Rd and Fitzherbert Ave areas.
Rural lifestyle land was rezoned to residential, and council-owned land was rezoned to reserves and open space.
Venter said there had been two years of negotiations with 11 landowners before agreements were secured to begin the road.
In a statement, programme director Piripi Huwyler said the link road marked a first step and a significant milestone.
It was “a paradigm shift” from conventional development to one shaped by Te Awa Tupua and the values of Tupua te Kawa, he said.
“This hapū and community-led co-design approach reflects the strength of working together as one, like the kawa: Ngā manga iti, ngā manga nui e honohono kau ana, ka tupu hei Awa Tupua – the small and large streams that flow into one another and form one river.
“It establishes the foundation for a wider network of projects to restore, reconnect and strengthen the mauri of our awa, whenua, wai and community.”
The project is expected to be finished by the end of November next year.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.