Whanganui District Council reviews cemeteries bylaw

A panel will consider regulations about cremation and burial in the district. Photo / Bevan Conley

A panel will consider regulations about cremation and burial in the district. Photo / Bevan Conley

Representatives of iwi, the Hindu community and the RSA will be sought to advise Whanganui District Council in a review of its cemeteries and crematoria bylaw.

The bylaw dates back to 2016 and is up for its five-yearly review. It sets out the regulations for burials and cremations in public, council-owned and administered cemeteries and crematoria in the district.

It also specifies appropriate behaviour of the public and staff in those places.

The council's policy team leader, Elise Broadbent, says there are several groups in Whanganui that have particular interests in these matters.

"The council is looking to establish an advisory panel that will include representatives from these groups, along with several councillors."

The panel will help council staff work through the issues.

The review is expected to start in November and will seek broader public feedback later this year.

The new bylaw and associated policies are expected to be adopted in early 2023.