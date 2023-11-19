Kai Iwi Beach is popular with swimmers in the summer months. Photo / Bevan Conley

Summer swim spots will soon be in high demand and the Whanganui District Council is pushing for increased awareness around rivers, pools, lakes and the sea.

With Safer Whanganui, the council has organised two safety initiatives — a family fun day and a video competition for students.

Council community wellbeing manager Lauren Tamehana said New Zealanders cherished spending summer by the water.

There was a need to emphasise the importance of understanding water safety, “especially with little ones in tow”.

The family fun day features a free barbecue, demonstrations by the surf lifesaving club, UV (ultraviolet) bead making, beach volleyball, cricket, tug of war and other beach games.

UV beads change colour when exposed to ultraviolet light — a sign it’s time to use sunscreen.

Civil Defence, the Coastguard, the council and the Cancer Society will be present, along with ACC’s The Thinker statue, which encourages people to consider their actions and prioritise safety while having fun in the water.

Meanwhile, Whanganui school-age children can participate in a video competition, creating and submitting videos about safe swimming practices, with the chance to win prizes.

“Videos need to include our safety messaging on the [Whanganui] awa, the beach, home swimming pools or the Castlecliff wharf,” Tamehana said.

“We’re excited to see the creative entries that come our way.”

More information about the competition can be found on the council’s Facebook page.

Swimming at the Whanganui port site is banned at present due to construction work.

Tamehana said at this time of year, people started thinking about buying a pool for their backyard.

“If you do have a pool at home I’d encourage you to check out the Residential Pools page on the council website so you know you’re following the rules to keep children safe.

“The council page has all the information you need on home pools, including when you need a fence and pool consents.”

Children under 5 and learners need to be actively supervised around water — keep them within arm’s reach.

At the Whanganui River, it’s important to check the water’s depth because water levels change day to day, and to look out for hidden logs or debris when diving and swimming.

Lifeguards patrol Castlecliff and Kai Iwi beaches in summer, with flags out from noon to 6pm.

It‘s important to keep a lookout for rips.

Warning signs are brown water from stirred-up sand, a smoother surface with waves breaking on either side, debris floating out to sea or a rippled look when the water around is calm.

The family fun day is on Sunday, November 26, from noon to 3pm at Castlecliff Beach.