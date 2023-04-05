Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council approves $1.72 million in debt funding to accommodate rising roading costs

Mike Tweed
By
5 mins to read
The frequency of weather-related events is one factor that has affected Whanganui's roading budget. Photo / Bevan Conley

Roading in the Whanganui district is set to cost $1.72 million more than expected by the end of this financial year, with the council approving additional debt funding to cover it.

Whanganui Alliance performance manager

