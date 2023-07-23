Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council and the people - how can they talk to each other?

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
Whanganui District Councillors during public submissions on the 2023/24 Annual Plan. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Councillors during public submissions on the 2023/24 Annual Plan. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui district councillors have been mulling over how best to hear the voice of the people as it launches two major pieces of planning.

And one long-serving councillor told a workshop the council needs to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle