Whanganui District Council and road safety partners to target distracted drivers

Whanganui District Council is collaborating with road safety partners to deter distracted driving. Photo / 123RF

Whanganui District Council is joining forces with road safety partners to target distracted drivers who put themselves and the community at risk.

The council is partnering with police, ACC and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) as part of the Better Together campaign during May and June.

The campaign urges drivers to put their phones on “do not disturb” before driving.

People were getting behind the wheel and causing unnecessary harm to the community because of distractions, the council said.

According to NZTA, 40% of New Zealanders admitted to sending or reading texts while driving and nearly 20% checked or replied to social media messages.

Council senior roading engineer Mark Allingham said Whanganui must not tolerate that kind of behaviour.

“When people decide to use their phones while driving, they’re putting not only themselves, but their passengers and other people on the road, at risk,” he said.

“There’s simply no excuse. We’re supporting this campaign to keep people safe on the roads.”

Central District road policing manager Inspector Phil Ward said people should expect to see police on the roads throughout May and June.

“We’re out on the roads keeping you and everyone else safe with targeted enforcement to ensure drivers are fully focused on driving,” Ward said.

“There’s no excuse for driving distracted by a mobile phone.

“Make the decision to keep yourself and others safe, because there’s more to risk if you are driving and using your phone - together we can make everyone safer on the roads, but we need your help.”

