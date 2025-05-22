Whanganui District Council is collaborating with road safety partners to deter distracted driving. Photo / 123RF

Whanganui District Council is joining forces with road safety partners to target distracted drivers who put themselves and the community at risk.

The council is partnering with police, ACC and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) as part of the Better Together campaign during May and June.

The campaign urges drivers to put their phones on “do not disturb” before driving.

People were getting behind the wheel and causing unnecessary harm to the community because of distractions, the council said.

According to NZTA, 40% of New Zealanders admitted to sending or reading texts while driving and nearly 20% checked or replied to social media messages.