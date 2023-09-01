Voyager 2023 media awards

Whanganui District Council agrees to Native Land Court building restoration loan of up to $110,000

Finn Williams
By
5 mins to read
The Native Land Court building in Whanganui was approved for further funding of up to $110,000 from the Whanganui District Council. Photo / Bevan Conley

The restoration of the only remaining Native Land Court in the country got an extra boost in funding, with the Whanganui District Council voting to loan as much as $110,000 to the project.

In an

