Whanganui District Council advises Fordell residents to boil water

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

Whanganui District Council has issued a boil water notice for Fordell rural water supply users. Photo / NZME

Fordell properties connected to the rural water supply have been advised to boil their water.

Whanganui District Council issued a boil water notice on Friday afternoon for all properties connected to the Fordell supply.

The council said it planned to replace the old roof on the reservoir storage tank, but

