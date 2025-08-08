Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Whanganui District Council has issued a boil water notice for Fordell rural water supply users. Photo / NZME

Fordell properties connected to the rural water supply have been advised to boil their water.

Whanganui District Council issued a boil water notice on Friday afternoon for all properties connected to the Fordell supply.

The council said it planned to replace the old roof on the reservoir storage tank, but while preparing for the work it found a section of the roof had deteriorated.

The boil water notice was issued as a precaution and Taumata Arowai, New Zealand’s water regulator, was informed.

“We are taking a ‘belts and braces’ approach to safety because the last thing we want is for someone to become sick,” council chief executive David Langford said.