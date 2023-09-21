Whanganui district churches quiz

Where do you find The Rosary Way?

1. St Mary’s Catholic Church in Taihape is known by what other name?

2. Name the Whanganui church that was deconsecrated in June.

3. What will be the new role of this church building?

4. What is the name of the Anglican church in Whanganui East?

5. The whare karakia is the Maori name for what facility at Whanganui Hospital?

6. Which Whanganui church turns 100 next year?

7. What is the unique feature of St Mary’s Church at Upokongaro?

8. Where do you find The Rosary Way?

9. Turakina’s Presbyterian church is dedicated to which saint?

10. What is the name of the church in the upper Waitotara Valley?

Quiz answers

1. Our Lady of the Snows.

2. St Laurence’s Anglican Church in Gibson St that opened in 1895.

3. Artist Sue Cooke intends to turn it into a studio.

4. All Saints.

5. The chapel.

6. St Anthony’s Church, a heritage building, in Gonville. Funds are being raised to restore the church in time for the anniversary.

7. The three-sided steeple.

8. At Jerusalem.

9. St Andrew.

10. St Hilda in the Woods. Money and furnishings were provided for the church by parishioners of St Hilda’s in Darlington, England, provided it was called St Hilda in the Woods.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!