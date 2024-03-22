Whanganui district books quiz

Whanganui-based historian Dr Danny Keenan is researching a book on what subject?

22 Mar, 2024 12:46 AM 2 mins to read

Whanganui-based historian Dr Danny Keenan is researching a book on what subject?

1. Whanganui-based historian Dr Danny Keenan is researching a book on what subject?

2. What is the link between Whanganui and a new book, Under the Long White Cloud: A Missionary Memoir of New Zealand?

3. The book The Double Rainbow looked at what controversial establishment on the Whanganui River?

4. What is Taihape man Gordon Collier’s new book about?

5. Which award-winning Whanganui poet and short story writer has just launched a new book?

6. Who has written a book about the mysterious disappearance of his grandfather, a Whanganui builder, in 1913?

7. What does the newly published book Nga Purehu Kapohau feature?

8. Who published a book about his pig-hunting adventures in the Parihauhau Valley and around the river?

9. Stories from the River was a collection of 18 stories by Sylvia Ashton-Warner, chosen by the author. To which river does the book’s title refer?

10. Who is the Whanganui photographer whose book on portraits of tattooed people was published in 2016?

Quiz Answers

1. A history of Maori responses to three significant pandemics 1895-2021. Keenan was awarded the 2023 Michael King Writers’ Fellowship.

2. The book is by Miles Farnsworth, an American missionary in Whanganui for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 10 years ago.

3. The commune formed at Jerusalem after poet James K Baxter moved there in 1969.

4. The three gardens he has had over the years — at Titoki Point (near Taihape), Taupō and currently at Taihape.

5. Airini Beautrais. The Beautiful Afternoon is a collection of essays on personal and political themes.

6. Bruce Spurdle. He describes his book A Cheat and a Liar” as “historical fiction”.

7. Poems paying homage to South Taranaki communities.

8. 2009.

8. Peter (PJ) Firmin, who shot this first boar when he was 9.

9. The Whanganui River. She taught at Pipiriki School in the early 1940s.

10. Richard Wotton.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!