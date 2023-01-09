Whanganui district arts quiz

What was the outcome of a special meeting about the future of the Repertory Theatre building in December? Photo / Paul Brooks

1. Which famous Taihape-born artist is being celebrated with a centenary art trail?

2. Which former NZ Opera School student and tutor won the People’s Choice award in the 2022 International Opera awards?

3. How many students are there at the 2023 NZ Opera School?

4. A new CD titled Rhythm of the Rangitikei featuring 12 musicians is helping raise funds for what amenity in Taihape?

5. Name the young Whanganui woman who starred in the feature movie Poppy.

6. In which performing arts have Whanganui Prison inmates recently excelled?

7. Which Whanganui choir celebrated its 50th anniversary in November?

8. What was the outcome of a special meeting about the future of the Repertory Theatre building in December?

9. Which Whanganui artist is currently being celebrated in a major exhibition at the City Gallery Wellington?

10. How is Taihape celebrating prominent past residents?





Quiz Answers

1. Douglas MacDiarmid (1922-2020). Some of his works were recently displayed at the Sarjeant Gallery on the Quay.

2. Pene Pati. His was the only award voted for by the public.

3. Twenty-one.

4. Hato Hone St John’s new station, for which construction could begin early this year.

5. Libby Hunsdale.

6. Kapa haka. A prison kapa haka group won a national competition in 2022.

7. The Lyric Singers.

8. The meeting voted to support Repertory’s efforts to renovate and update the building and negotiate a long-term lease from the district council.

9. Joanna Paul. The exhibition, titled Imagined in the Context of a Room, runs until February 5.

10. The Taihape People project is displaying biographical plaques in shop windows.

Six correct — good; eight — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar



