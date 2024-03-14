Whanganui district arts quiz

When was a new wing added to the Whanganui Regional Museum?

1. Who is the artist who has immortalised workers repairing the Whanganui riverbank drop-out in Somme Parade by painting their portraits?

2. What is the revised construction completion date for the Sarjeant Gallery upgrade and expansion project?

3. How has National Geographic rated the Sarjeant Gallery in 2024?

4. Name the major figure in acting and producing plays in Whanganui who died in February.

5. What’s the cash prize for Whanganui’s Emerging Practitioner in Clay Award in 2024?

6. What Whanganui location provides a space for book illustrators to show their original work?

7. What year was a new wing added to the Whanganui Regional Museum comprising the Maori Court, Davis Lecture Theatre, a classroom, supper room and kitchen?

8. Patea printmaker, poet and publisher M.B. Stoneman launched a book in February on who?

9. Which Whanganui kindergarten has unveiled its new sculpture?

10. What is the focus of the Whanganui Camera Club’s 2024 historical record project?

Quiz answers

1. Wendy Watson.

2. June 30, 2024.

3. One of the best cultural locations in the world.

4. Kerry Girdwood.

5. $15,000.

6. Lockett Gallery.

7. 1968.

8. Taranaki artist Fanny B. Good (1860-1950).

9. Harriette Vine Kindergarten.

10. The churches of Whanganui and districts.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!