Ans Westra, photographer, showing her work at the Old Convent Jerusalem.

1. Which prominent Whanganui art gallery is no longer operating?

2. What big choral event was held in Whanganui in August?

3. Who was the musician who was celebrated at a Whanganui Jazz Club performance earlier this month?

4. What momento of Whanganui does the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni have on her desk?

5. What 105-year-old band held a reunion in August?

6. Which former Whanganui artist won the Mt Ruapehu as a subject category at the Ruapehu Art Awards?

7. What hobby rings the bell for Scott Flutey, Whanganui District Council heritage adviser?

8. Which Whanganui institution celebrated its 90th birthday in August?

9. Ans Westra photographed the settlements and people on the Whanganui River Rd for many decades, so what year was her first trip up the river?

10. How long after gallery benefactor Henry Sarjeant died was the Sarjeant Gallery opened?

1. The WH Milbank Gallery in Bell St, operated by former Sarjeant Gallery director Bill Milbank.

2. The NZ Choral Federation’s Lower North Island Secondary School Big Sing Cadenza.

3. The late Angela Crawford who made music in Whanganui for more than 40 years.

4. A paperweight she made at NZ Glassworks.

5. The Whanganui Pipe Band.

6. Rob Barrington.

7. He is a bellringer or campanologist.

8. The Wanganui Repertory Theatre.

9. 1960.

10. Seven years. Sarjeant died in 1912 and the gallery opened in 1919.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius