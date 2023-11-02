Whanganui District Arts quiz

What is Mary Dack's role at Amdram Musical Theatre?

1.

2. Name the Whanganui man who has the title of NZ’s funniest rookie after winning the Raw Comedy Quest grand final in Auckland.

3. Who was the Whanganui High School student who won the Smoke-Free Rock Quest 2023 National Apra Lyric Writers Award?

4. Who is the Marton woman who has launched an anthology of poems titled Go Places Wild?

5. Sophie Toyne won what award at the NZ Country Music 2023 Entertainer of the Year awards?

6. Name the noted thespian and Repertory life member who died in September.

7. Which famous Whanganui artist is the subject of a new book now being completed?

8. How long has Bryan Barkla taken to produce his book on Whanganui’s water supply from 1873-2023?

9. Who was the Whanganui woman who won a gold, two silvers and a bronze at the 2023 NZ Institute of Professional Photography Iris Awards?

10. Where did the Rutherford Junior High band Restless finish in the national finals of the Smoke-Free Rock Quest Tangata Beats?

Quiz Answers

1. She is a wardrobe manager.

2. Luke Tawi.

3. Alyssa Hartley.

4. Fiona Akkerman.

5. She was the overall winner of the Junior section for the third year.

6. Lyn Taylor.

7. Artist Edith Collier. The book launch will coincide with a significant exhibition of her work as part of the reopening of the

Sarjeant Gallery next year.

8. Through a Pipeline was 30 years in the making.

9. Katie Shand.

10. Third. They were the only intermediate school among the 10 school bands in the finals.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!