Whanganui DHB offers free vaccine pass service for those struggling with online platform

The Whanganui DHB is offering to arrange vaccination passes for those struggling with the existing system. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui District Health Board is offering a vaccination certificate service to produce passes for residents having difficulty accessing the government's online system.

The DHB announced the new service on Monday, acknowledging that some in the community were struggling with the My Vaccine Pass website and phone line.

Since its launch last month, the platform has been criticised for its accessibility and for passes to be copied, as well as the ability for those vaccinated overseas to create a pass.

A DHB spokesperson said the DHB's Covid-19 response team was aware of those concerns and wanted to ensure anyone, regardless of ability, could access their pass.

"If we don't answer straight away don't be disheartened – we have a high volume we are getting through at the moment and we will be in touch."

To prove your identity, the DHB requires your full name and date of birth or NHI number, which can be found on prescription medication labels or medical test results.

People requesting a physical copy of their pass must include the postal address where the pass can be sent.

Those wanting to request either a physical or digital copy of their pass can email covid19@wdhb.org.nz or call 0800 888 479.