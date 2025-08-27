Advertisement
Whanganui developer told to remove artwork on heritage building

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Dave Moore (left) and artist Mikaere Gardener next to the artwork on Taupō Quay. Photo / Mike Tweed

A Whanganui developer faces a $750 fine for an artwork on the side of his heritage building, but he has no intention of taking it down.

Dave Moore’s building at 66 Taupō Quay has been adorned with a 5sq m plywood Lego head since the start of April.

In

