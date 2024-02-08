Marist will need all hands to the pump against Kāpiti Old Boys this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

Marist will need all hands to the pump against Kāpiti Old Boys this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley

There is a lot of catching up to do for Property Brokers United and Wanganui Vet Services Marist as cricket’s Coastal Challenge Cup round-robin reaches its halfway point.

Both sides took their bye in the first three weeks of the competition, therefore having a game in hand on four of the five sides above them on the table, and will play Horowhenua-Kāpiti clubs for the remainder of the draw.

United play Roofbox Paraparaumu, who have claimed all three of their titles at United’s expense, once beating them at home and twice at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park – the site of Saturday’s game.

The visitors, who have gone through a rebuilding phase since their last victory in 2021 and missed out on the semifinals last season, had a tight two-wicket win over defending champions Levin Old Boys last Saturday.

The key to success for United will be rattling Paraparaumu’s top order early.

Despite not having a game yet in the competition thanks to two rainouts, opening bowlers Lovedeep Randhawa and Harry Burroughs will want to be on-song, while the spin merchants of the middle overs James Woodford and Robbie Power need to give little away.

Skipper Greg Smith should be completely recovered from his pre-Christmas injury to lead the batting.

Coming off the bye, Marist need all hands to the pumps with a rainout and heavy away loss to Burger King Red Star all they have to show so far. They head to Paraparaumu Domain to take on a Kāpiti Old Boys team smarting from a second-last ball defeat to Weraroa CC last Saturday.

Marist was a little light on first-string players when they went to Masterton a fortnight ago, so from now will want the strongest match-day squads possible to get the crucial points.

Hadleigh O’Leary was elevated to captain in their last match, and the core of veterans Mark Fraser, Nick Harding and Connor O’Leary will need strong games.

In the other match, two-time defending champions Levin Old Boys face Red Star in Masterton.

In P2-40 this weekend, there is a top-of-the-table clash as Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens host the Whanganui Renegades at Marton’s Centennial Park, while Property Brokers United P2s meet Whanganui High School.

Games start at 12.30pm, weather dependent.

Draws for February 10

Coastal Challenge Cup 50-over

Property Brokers United vs Roofbox Paraparaumu

Kāpiti Old Boys vs Wanganui Vet Services Marist

Burger King Red Star vs Levin Old Boys

Bye: Weraroa CC

P2-40

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens vs Whanganui Renegades

Property Brokers United P2s vs Whanganui High School 1st XI

Wicket Warriors Whanganui vs Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI

P3-30

Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI vs Whanganui Collegiate P3

Whanganui High School P3 vs Kaitoke Knight Riders

Bye: Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens P3