Connor O'Leary's efforts in the field and with the ball weren't enough to overcome Red Star in Masterton. Photo / Bevan Conley

Wanganui Vet Services Marist’s quest to secure a spot in the top two and a home semifinal for the Coastal Challenge took a blow after a heavy defeat in Masterton on Saturday.

After the bye in the first round, home team Burger King Red Star started the 2024 competition in the same manner they ended the 2023 campaign, with a big win over a Whanganui team, previously defeating Property Brokers United.

This time, they produced an excellent team batting performance to raise 307-7 from their 50 overs at Queen Elizabeth Park and then bowled Marist out in the 36th over for 125 to secure a 182-run victory.

After openers Robbie Anderson (29) and Jake Jonas (49) had Red Star off to a strong start with a 70-run stand, the O’Learys in Connor (2-62), Sam (2-59) and Hadleigh managed to pull it back with some wickets to reduce Red Star to 118-3.

However, former Whanganui player Trey Bidois (84) and Mark Steventon (85) put on a 143-run stand in quick time, striking 21 boundaries between them.

It took something out of the box to break the partnership, and that was Connor O’Leary running Bidois out for backing up too far before bowling the ball.

From there, quick runs in the final overs were the key - Red Star putting on another 46 for the loss of three more wickets.

In reply, Marist were never really in the run chase - being reduced to 46-5 as Peter Sigvertsen (3-4) and Ethan Childs (3-34) ran through the top order.

Only Chris Stewart (20) and Angus Dinwiddie (21) got starts, but no one else was able to kick on for the crucial anchor innings, before bowler Zach Anstis (2-13) cleaned up the tail.

Back up the road in the Horowhenua-Kāpiti area, wet weather had the ultimate say with the two derby matches being abandoned.

Marist will now take the bye this weekend, while United get the chance to return the favour for their loss to Red Star last season when they host the Wairarapa club at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park.

Weather in Whanganui also played a part in the start of the P2-40 and P3-30 competitions.

Further down the road at Marton’s Centennial Park, defending P2-40 champions Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens were able to complete their opening game with a victory over Wicket Warriors Whanganui in a rematch of last season’s final.

Wanganui Renegades rebounded from their loss in the Twenty20 final with a 68-run win over Property Brokers United P2.

The schoolboys game for this round between Whanganui High School First XI and Whanganui Collegiate Second XI has been deferred to February 14.

One player who did get through his games was Whanganui High and United bowler Aidan Muir, playing with the Central Districts Under-17s squad at the NZC National Tournament at Lincoln University.

In their second two-day match of the competition against Northern Districts on January 21-22, Muir played his only batting performance - finishing 3 not out as his team were dismissed for 189 in the first innings.

He then took 1-19 from six overs as Northern Districts were bowled out for 252, with CD then reaching 145-2 by the end of the match.

Games then switched to 50-over matches, with CD losing to Canterbury by 23 runs on Wednesday, as Muir played as a bowler only and finished with 0-34 from five overs, as Canterbury made 224 and dismissed CD for 201.

CD finished strongly with a thrilling one-wicket win in a reduced 38-over match against Otago on Thursday.

Muir bowled better - taking 2-29 with one maiden from his eight overs - as Otago were dismissed after the last ball for 206.

CD then chased down the target with one ball to spare after their final two batters put on a 55-run partnership at better than a run a ball.

Results for January 27

Coastal Challenge Cup

Burger King Red Star 307-7 (M. Steventon 85, T Bidois 84, J. Jonas 49, R. Anderson 29; S. O’Leary 2-59, C O’Leary 2-62) bt Wanganui Vet Services Marist 125 (A. Dinwiddie 21, C. Stewart 20; P. Sigvertsen 3-4, E. Childs 3-34, Z Anstis 2-13) by 182 runs.

Roofbox Paraparaumu v Weraroa CC abandoned due to wet weather.

Kāpiti Old Boys v Levin Old Boys abandoned due to wet weather.

Premier 2 40 Over

Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 266-8 (C. Rayner 72, T. Westwood 66, D. Rayner 61; R. Hari 5-47) bt Wicket Warriors Whanganui 69 (L. Cherian 24no; D. Ford 3-13, O. McVerry 3-22) by 197 runs.

Whanganui Renegades 226-6 (J. Trillo 74no, N. Sherborne 63, V. Hartman 28no, B. Heap 23) bt Property Brokers United P2 158-9 (E. Toy 52no, S. Puli 31; M Hodges 4-18) by 68 runs.

Premier 3 30 Over

Wanganui Vet Services Marist 212 (K Watkin 55, Z O’Keefe 49, J. Baldwin 29, M. May 21; B. Sollitt 3-56, F Edwards 2-23, M. Tongotea 2-38) v Kaitoke Knight Riders 52-2 (C. Friedel 2-18) abandoned due to wet weather.

Whanganui High School P3 162 (C. McKerras 91; F. Cairncross 3-11, A. Reynolds-Lowe 2-26) v Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens P3 40-5 (M. Comrie 3-7) abandoned due to wet weather.