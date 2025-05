One person died at the scene. Photo / NZME

A person has died following a two-vehicle crash near Whanganui.

Emergency services were called to No 2 Line near Okoia about 7pm on Monday.

“Despite best efforts by emergency services, one person died at the scene,” police said.

There were no other reported injuries.

The crash occurred on No 2 Line between Portal St and Okoia Rd.