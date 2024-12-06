LIFT’s three main goals are to identify, protect and prosecute.

In 2023, through the work of its lawyers and criminal investigators, 20 offenders were arrested, with eight convicted, 144 years of jail time sentenced and more than NZ$122,000 in compensation ordered.

Tim, a lawyer at Horsley Christie in Whanganui, was particularly interested in this aspect of LIFT’s work.

Lucy was primarily interested in victim support as she previously worked as a care and protection social worker.

“We attended workshops where the LIFT team walked us through the way they process a case. So we had their intelligence and forensics team talk to us, their law enforcement team and their social work team.”

Tim and Lucy Oliver hope others will join them in supporting the charities.

“As you can imagine, when it comes to something like sex trafficking there are so many complexities to a case,” Lucy said.

According to its 2023 impact report, LIFT removed and supported 194 victims out of human trafficking.

Part of LIFT’s work is referring survivors who have no safe place to stay to shelters. Tim and Lucy visited one of these shelters on the outskirts of Chiang Mai.

Social work care, legal assistance, life skills training, vocational training, educational support and health care are provided to the shelter’s residents. It currently housed 34 young survivors of sex trafficking as young as 11, Lucy said.

“That was really impactful for us,” she said.

The Olivers plan to continue contributing to Tearfund and LIFT, and they hope to get others on board.

“Hearing from the lawyers, investigators and social workers at LIFT, it was evident that they couldn’t do their work without the commitment of Kiwis supporting them through prayer, finances and advocacy,” Lucy said.

“They told us that our support makes them not feel alone and they feel like they have a family overseas caring for them.

“Even if in our lifetime we’re only impacting one survivor, I feel like it’s worth it. I always imagine if it was my daughter in that situation.”

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.