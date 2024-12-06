When Whanganui resident and two-time Olympian Lucy Oliver read Daniel Walker‘s book God in a Brothel: An Undercover Journey into Sex Trafficking and Rescue, her eyes were opened to the horrific realities of human trafficking.
In response to her newfound knowledge, Lucy (a former New Zealand representative middle-distance runner) and her husband, Tim Oliver, started contributing financially to Tearfund’s work to combat modern slavery. Tearfund is a charity dedicated to addressing global poverty and injustice.
LIFT International is a partner of Tearfund’s modern slavery work with 53% (NZ$392,000) of its 2023 income coming from Tearfund donations.
“In April this year we felt like we wanted to do more so when we received an email from Tearfund inviting us to go on a supporters trip to Thailand to learn more about their partner, LIFT International, we felt like it was an answer to prayer,” Lucy said.
LIFT International, formerly known as Nvader, was founded by Daniel Walker and Justin and Carolyn Boswell to face the root causes of human trafficking. It was inspired by Walker’s time in the New Zealand Police doing undercover work to investigate and identify victims of sex trafficking.