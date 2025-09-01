“The question is now, how do we retain the memories and the heritage and give dignity to that particular site, and to the heritage buildings in particular?

“I’m looking forward to hearing what the community has to say and how we honour the past and take it into the future.”

Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust co-chair Mary-Ann Ewing said it was disappointed with the council’s decision to demolish but pleased at the efforts to retain some heritage.

Whanganui Heritage Trustees Denis McGowan (left), Mary-Ann Ewing, Vicki Humphreys, Margaret Samuels and Bruce Dickson in front of buildings at the former St George’s School campus. Photo / Mike Tweed

“We’re moving forward and looking at all the different ways… to make the best of a bad situation,” Ewing said.

She said former students and people connected to St George’s School would have the best knowledge of what was in the buildings and what was worth saving.

“People have spoken to us whose children went there, who went there themselves, or their grandchildren... we feel that we do have some duty even on that personal level.

“It’s quite an emotional situation.”

The buildings are currently closed to visitors, unless given permission from the council, because of safety hazards.

Ewing said it was important council itemised everything in the buildings before deconstruction.

One area of concern was the commemorative bricks showing the names of those who sponsored St George’s through donations.

Other elements Ewing said could potentially be incorporated into new structures are some of the beams, windowsills and tiles.

“We’re really interested in more than just a plaque,” said Ewing.

Registrations for public workshops have closed but will take place on September 3 and 10.