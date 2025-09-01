Whanganui District Council has secured a resource consent for partial demolition of buildings at the former St George's School site on Grey St. Photo / Mike Tweed
Whanganui District Council wants to retain the heritage of the old St George’s School despite the pending demolition of the buildings.
In July, the council voted to demolish the Grey St buildings and lease the site. It will now consult the public on how to retain heritage aspects ofthe location, which was home to the school from 1927 to 2011.
The site will be leased to iwi-led health organisation Te Oranganui.
The council’s decision came after an independent assessment found the buildings to be earthquake-prone and to contain asbestos.
“It was one of those tough decisions that we felt was inevitable, but it was difficult,” Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said.