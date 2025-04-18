According to a council report from April that year, Hawkins/Downer was the main contractor, with six direct sub-contractors.
When asked if there was a chance the council could recoup any of the money spent on the refurbishment, he said officers were verifying whether it was a construction or design issue to “better determine our next steps”.
Hooper said phase two would begin next year and was likely to cost about the same as phase one.
Funding for the work came from the plant’s renewal budget.
“That is separate from our operating expenses at the plant so it won’t affect any operations,” he said.
