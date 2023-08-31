Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui could find itself with a new drinking water, stormwater and wastewater entity before October 2025.

Legislation passed by Parliament this week will result in the establishment of 10 water services entities based on regional boundaries as part of the Government’s Three Waters reform.

The Whanganui district would become part of a Manawatū-Whanganui entity, alongside Palmerston North City Council and the Rangitīkei, Ruapehu, Manawatū, Horowhenua and Tararua district councils.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty shared the National Transition Unit’s provisional timeline with all mayors.

The Manawatū-Whanganui entity - Entity E - is expected to be in place by October 1, 2025.

Previously, all entities were to be stood up by July 2026.

Tripe said Entity E mayors would hold a forum in early September to consider their feedback to the minister.

“Whanganui District Council continues to oppose the Government’s water services plan and loss of control of Whanganui’s water assets,” he said.

“There is uncertainty about whether the reforms will go ahead, following the outcome of the general election in October.

“But, if they happen, we want to ensure that any changes to how Three Waters services are delivered do not come at an extra cost to our ratepayers, and want to see as many highly skilled and technical jobs retained in our great district as possible.”

He said he expected the Government to adequately resource the “compressed” transition timeframe by providing extra funding to councils.

In the meantime, the council will continue to provide and fund water services and carry on with requirements for planning, reporting and rates setting.

Three Waters delivery is likely to be part of the first two years of Whanganui District Council’s 2024-2034 Long Term Plan (LTP).

Whanganui District Council chief executive David Langford said discussions have already begun between the chief executives in the proposed Manawatū-Whanganui entity.

“The Water Services Entities Amendment Act proposes a staggered approach to the entities being established,” he said.

“We had already indicated that Whanganui District Council may be ready to transfer in the 2024/2025 financial year, around mid to late 2025.”

Being among the last three of the entities to go live should also mean a smoother transition, Langford said.

“We will have the benefit of the learnings of the other entities – what worked and what could have been improved.

“This gives us the opportunity to have the best first-day experience for our customers and staff.”

According to the Department of Internal Affairs, the entities will be owned by local councils on behalf of the public but will be operationally and financially independent from them.