Whanganui company answers SOS from Syria

So early this year company chief executive David Bennett stepped in to help.

The company donated 33 of its fire and rescue helmets and 58 pairs of fire gloves, collectively worth $20,000.

A second shipment consisting of 33 pairs of leather fire boots collectively worth $10,000 were sent from Australia.

"The boots have been kindly donated by Pac Fire our branch in Australia. Sarah and Paul Clark have said they were more than happy to contribute to such a worthy cause," Pac Fire National Sales Manager Rick Hodge said.

The equipment came from cancelled orders and production overruns and were donated to the humanitarian aid effort, Mr Hodge said.

New Zealand Fire Service sent a number of protective fire suits, enabling the rescue teams to be fully kitted out with protective equipment.

"The risk of injury is very high if the rescue teams don't have good protective equipment, Mr Hodge said at the time.

But the generosity went unheralded at the request of the Fire Service which feared publicity may endanger those distributing and using the equipment.

"Hopefully with the donations of this equipment we can make their lives a little safer as the rescue teams go about their duties," Mr Hodge said.

Mr Bennett, chief executive of Pacific Safety International, and owner of Pacific Helmets NZ, Pac Fire NZ and Pac Fire Australia said the donations were one of the biggest humamitarian aid requests the companies have been involved with.

"We were delighted to be able to support the New Zealand Fire Service with this venture."