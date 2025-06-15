Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui community group installing $3000 security camera on Wikitoria Rd

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The Whanganui Rural Community Board has provided $1000 for the project.

The Whanganui Rural Community Board has provided $1000 for the project.

A new community-operated security camera on the outskirts of Whanganui could give Police a better chance to identify potential offenders.

Speaking to the Whanganui Rural Community Board, Putiki Community Camera group spokesman Keith Butters said a camera was installed on Wikitoria Rd around six years ago, but technology was changing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle