Whanganui Collegiate wows at Fieldays

The recreated Collegiate building at Fieldays.

Whanganui Collegiate School recreated one of its buildings at Fieldays recently, and it resonated with past pupils and those connected with the school.

“A very simple idea based on the heart of Whanganui Collegiate School garnered admiration from all that attended our National Fieldays at Mystery Creek,” said Nicky Rennie, who handles marketing and events at the school.

“It had been a very long time since they had a presence at our National Agricultural event, and it was important that anyone who has had a relationship with their school could resonate with the current campus.

“Whanganui Collegiate School was established in 1854. The site that they now occupy is the third campus. It is an integral part of Whanganui history, and that did not go unrecognised in Hamilton.

“‘Big School’ is at the heart of everything they do. Their classes, their assemblies, their events to host family, and an enormous amount of history - since 1911.

“Every person who had a history with Whanganui Collegiate School stopped and shared their experience with staff who were at the Fieldays. By their own admission, it was exceptionally humbling.”

Collegiate effect

“I know that I am lucky to have the role I have, but seeing the emotional response from so many people was nothing short of incredible”, Rennie continues. “We realised right from the start that something special was happening. With enrolments increasing north of Taupō, it was important for us to be there again after a long number of years, and we made it happen.

“Everybody has their own experience with their school days, but it became obvious that one building resonated with all who saw it and had been a Collegiate family [member].

“Grandparents of current students, politicians, parents of current students, grandchildren of old boys and girls, students that had been there, and families that wanted to be part of the values as a school,” she said.

Whanganui Collegiate School is one of only three Round Square schools in New Zealand. They are part of a global network that instils incredible values and a level of service to their community that is as much a part of their day-to-day life as putting on their uniform.

“The fact that it was recognised on a national level, for Whanganui, is a great thing,” said Nicky.