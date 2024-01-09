The sports field at Whanganui Collegiate School.

Whanganui Collegiate School has appointed Jay Punga and Elise Niu as the directors of hockey and netball, respectively. These appointments mark an exciting advancement for the school’s sports programme, with both individuals bringing extensive experience, passion and energy to their respective roles.

Jay Punga, new director of hockey at Whanganui Collegiate School.

“Jay Punga is a highly respected figure within New Zealand hockey circles, boasting an impressive coaching and playing background,” said Shane Gaffney, director of sport at Whanganui Collegiate School. “His commitment to nurturing young talent and a proven record of success at regional and national levels make him an invaluable addition.

“With a distinguished playing career, including representation for Auckland and New Zealand Māori (as captain), Jay is well-equipped to develop and elevate the skills of WCS hockey players.

“Jay’s coaching tenure spans numerous achievements, notably as club coach of Windsor Grammar, head coach of St Peter’s College, and coaching roles within Auckland U18 & NHC Development teams. His experience as an assistant coach for the New Zealand Black Sticks (Women) and head coach for Auckland Women NHC and New Zealand Pasifika Women positions him as an influential asset for the future of our hockey programme.

Elise Niu, new Whanganui Collegiate School director of netball.

“Elise Niu brings a wealth of experience and success in netball and touch rugby, having represented Aotearoa Māori Netball, and excelled in provincial netball for Taranaki.

“Her coaching journey includes national representation in touch rugby, complemented by a coaching philosophy centred on holistic athlete development, emphasizing mental and physical preparedness.

“Elise’s coaching acumen, fortified by qualifications such as a Level 4 Certificate in Sports Development, a Diploma in Health Promotion, Sports, and Exercise Science, as well as being a Master Fitness Trainer, makes her ideally suited to significantly impact our netball program.

“Her commitment to empowering young athletes resonates deeply with the values of Whanganui Collegiate School,” said Gaffney.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jay and Elise to our Whanganui Collegiate School community,” said Wayne Brown, headmaster. “Their dedication to sports excellence aligns with our vision of providing a unique sports experience for our students.

“The entire school community eagerly anticipates the positive impact that Jay and Elise will have on our hockey and netball programmes,” he said.

About Whanganui Collegiate School

■ Whanganui Collegiate School is a coeducational boarding and day school dedicated to developing outstanding global citizens through a focus on academic excellence and sporting achievements, with a deep commitment to cultural enrichment, Christian fellowship and lifelong friendships.