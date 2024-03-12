Dr Peter Saunders (left) with the Whanganui Collegiate School headmaster, Wayne Brown, unveiling trophies in a presentation to students.

Dr Peter Saunders, a descendant of former Whanganui Collegiate School headmaster Dr George Saunders, visited from Britain last week.

During the March 4 visit to the school, the Saunders family generously gifted several cherished trophies of George Saunders, commemorating his significant contributions to the school’s rich history during his time as head from 1878 to 1881.

Notably, George Saunders introduced the iconic black and blue colours to WCS, leaving a lasting mark on the school’s identity. During his tenure at WCS he gave the Pewter Mug for Steeplechase, the school’s oldest trophy still in use.

Great-grandson Peter Saunders, from London, said: “I am very proud of my great-grandfather and our family’s generational connection with your school. I feel privileged and humbled, I have no doubt that my great-grandfather would have approved of this gift of his trophies to further cement his connection with the school.”

Headmaster Wayne Brown said: “We extend our thanks to the Saunders family for reminding us of the rich and well-documented history of Whanganui Collegiate School.

“The addition of Dr Saunder’s trophies to our museum serves as tangible reminders of our school’s proud history and will enrich the educational experience of our students and community members alike,” he said.

The Saunders family’s influence extends beyond the walls of Whanganui Collegiate School. In 1898 George Saunders instigated the subdivision of the Imlay Estate for settlement, thereby establishing the suburb of Gonville. Gonville, Caius, and Kings Ave alongside Cambridge St were the first established and named after colleges at Cambridge where Saunders did his training.

Their dedication to education and community has left an enduring legacy in Whanganui. Saunders was known for his contribution not only to education but also to medicine. He gave up his position as headmaster to pursue a career in medicine.

Whanganui Collegiate School extended its gratitude to the Saunders family for their thoughtful gesture and for honouring George Saunders’ remarkable legacy. Their generosity serves as a testament to the enduring bond between the Saunders family and the Whanganui community.

