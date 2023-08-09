Whanganui Collegiate's production of 'Footloose' features (from left): Max Herdman as Ren McCormack, Bella Marks as Ariel Shaw, Matthew Adrole as Chuck Cranston, Harrison Richmond as Travis and Vincent Anderson as Lyle. Photo / Bevan Conley

A fun night back in the ‘80s is coming to Whanganui Collegiate School with its production of Footloose.

Production director Jennifer Gregg said the stage production was based on the 1984 film but with some extra moments included, particularly for the parents to enjoy.

“Some ballads and some really nice moments of tension to contrast with the fun-filled, energetic big dance numbers,” Gregg said.

The story centres around a young man who travels from Chicago to a small midwestern town where dancing has been banned due to the tragic deaths of four young people at a dance.

“It’s about finding that hope in life, and the adults in their world finding it as well and supporting the young people growing up and moving on into their lives.”

Including the actors, the crew, the costume and makeup departments and the band, more than 50 students were involved with the production - over 10 per cent of the school’s student body.

They had been preparing for the show since Term 1 due to students’ busy schedules.

“At Collegiate, they have dedicated sports afternoons, they have tikanga, they have a really full timetable, so we start auditioning early in Term 1 and rehearsing from week four,” Gregg said.

The rehearsal schedule for the show had been full-on, with rehearsals every Tuesday and Thursday after school and on Sundays over Term 3.

Footloose was the choice for this year’s production as the school wanted to do a rock musical, having put on jazz musicals for its last two shows with Cabaret and Bugsy Malone.

“We just like to mix it up, so it was time to do something a little more contemporary,” Gregg said.

The school also had a good rock band, two members of which were in the show band.

Gregg’s favourite part of putting on the show had been seeing the students make the roles their own.

“When they really step up and they have ideas, they find their character and contribute to the overall mise en scene, the overall production, without me even having to ask them to, at this point.”

The play will have a bit of Whanganui flavour, with the facade of the stage designed to look like the ironwork of the Dublin St Bridge.

Gregg encouraged members of the community, not just whānau of the cast members, to see the show. Other than having a good time, she hoped those who came along would see how much young people were capable of.

“I think young people are incredible. They get a bit of a hard rap sometimes, but they do this, they have such full lives, they give a lot to the community in terms of charity work, and I just want people to come in and see what kids we have here and celebrate them,” she said.

Footloose is on at Prince Edward Auditorium at 7pm on August 17, 18 and 19.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and are available at Trybooking.com.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.