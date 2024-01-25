Whanganui Collegiate School.

Whanganui Collegiate School 2024 heads of school and 2023 Dux responded to a set of questions from Whanganui Midweek. They are: Harriet Douglas and Sam Cranstone – joint heads of school, Srun Viriyautsahakul – 2023 Dux.

Harriet Douglas, Whanganui Collegiate School head student 2024.

■ Harriet Douglas

“I grew up in America in a small town called Greenwich, Connecticut, and did all my elementary school at Greenwich Academy, an all-girls k-12 school, and moved back to New Zealand for intermediate.

“My advice to a junior student starting at Whanganui Collegiate School would be to make the most of every opportunity the school offers. You get out what you put in. It’s a welcoming environment that allows you to experience different opportunities in sports, culture and academia. Don’t be afraid to try new things because the school makes it easy for you to start.

“This year, I plan to study chemistry, English, Spanish, health, and geography.

“Currently the plan for after school is to go abroad to study medicine at an overseas university, whether it be as an undergraduate or a postgraduate student.

“My favourite memory of high school to date would have to be Source to Sea – a five-day long outdoor trip with 21 other Year 12 students where you walk, bike, and canoe from the source of the Whanganui River to the sea at Castlecliff.

“To date, my school years have primarily been focused on academics, sports, and extracurricular activities, so next year (Year 13), I am looking forward to developing leadership skills alongside the other blue-shirt prefects.

“have been inspired to be a leader at school by many great Year 13 leaders and I feel grateful for everything that my school has given and done for me, in addition to that I really like being a part of a team that is working towards a common goal.

“Outside of school, my hobbies are sports (swimming, football, rowing) and hanging out with friends and family.”

Sam Cranstone, Whanganui Collegiate School head student 2024.

■ Sam Cranstone – joint head of school

“For my primary schooling, I went to Fordell School for Years 1-5 and Huntley School for Years 6-8.

“The advice I would give to a junior student just starting at Whanganui Collegiate School would be to make the most of every opportunity that comes your way, get stuck in and enjoy yourself.

“This year I am taking agribusiness, agricultural and horticultural science, biology, chemistry, and economics. After school, I am planning on studying at Lincoln for a Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree, followed by a career in farming.

“My favourite memory of high school so far would be the five-day Source to Sea journey a select group of Year 12 students are given the opportunity to take part in, testing our resilience as well as our leadership and teamwork skills as we walk, cycle, and paddle from the headwaters of the Whanganui River to the Sea at North Mole.

“For Year 13, I am most looking forward to the opportunity to get more involved in the Collegiate lifestyle as part of the student leadership team.

“The leaders I had as a junior in the school inspired me to be a leader myself as I realised the importance of quality role models to get the most out of the time spent at Whanganui Collegiate.

“Outside of School, I enjoy hunting and working with dogs on the farm, as well as performing with my band – Wireless – around Whanganui.”

Srun Viriyautsahakul, Whanganui Collegiate School 2023 Dux.

■ Srun Viriyautsahakul – 2023 Dux Whanganui Collegiate School

“The primary school I attended was called Roong Aroon in my hometown of Bangkok, Thailand.

“After the mock exam results came out, I thought that I had a good chance of getting the dux award. However I was also aware that other students focused on their academics much more than I did, so I did not have my hopes too high.

“I knew I had a chance and thought that it would be nice if I got it, but it has never been my number one priority. That being said, I would always try to complete assignments to the best of my abilities, always striving for excellent grades.

“My top tip to give students just starting at high school for academic success would be to optimise your own study time. Assuming that you are paying attention in class, set up your study session within your own limitations such as your concentration period, environment, and studying methods to study more efficiently. Be responsible for your own learning, it is our study session, not your parent’s or teacher’s.

“I’m going to Victoria University this year. I will be studying for the Bachelor of Commerce programme. I will be flatting with my friend who will study at Le Cordon Bleu Chef school.

“I would like to have a career related to accounting or finance and I would love to stay and work here in New Zealand after my study. I’m hoping that I will get a better idea of the specific career path I want in the next few years as I progress through my degree.

“My favourite subject at school is math/calculus. One of the main reasons is that my teacher, Mr Jakob Kemenater, was very knowledgeable about the subject. His teaching made me very interested to learn more about the subject as it was logical and easy to understand. Accounting and economics are my other favourite subjects as this is where I see my future career.

“The university scholarship I have is the Wellington International Excellence Scholarship, for three years.

“I am looking forward to living by myself this year, with less support from my parents and the educational institution than the previous year. There will be less support for me at university than at high school so it will make me become more independent and teach me life skills. I think it will be a good learning experience before permanently staying in New Zealand and becoming independent.”