Whanganui Coastguard president Garry Hawkins says radio operators answer calls from distressed boaties at all hours of the day. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Whanganui Coastguard is in need of new recruits, but it’s the retired population they’re hoping to attract into positions as radio operators.

President Garry Hawkins said the job of a radio operator was best suited to retired people and they were looking for people who could do three shifts a week.

“I don’t think anyone’s boss would be too happy if you’re ducking away to take coastguard calls.

“It’s a position you’ve got to be fully committed to, we’re basically full-time employees but we don’t get paid.”

Hawkins said there was a shortage of volunteers to fill the radio operator roles which managed calls from as many as 150 boats per day leaving from the Wharf St and Putiki boat ramps and nearby beaches.

“We respond to callouts at all hours of the night.

“It’s about keeping track of where a boat is going, when they’re coming back, and how many people they’ve got on board.”

Being a part of the fishing community and getting experience out on the water were some of the perks of the job.

Hawkins said most of the callouts the Whanganui Coastguard responded to were flat batteries or fuel problems.

“We’ve had situations where people have bought boats but they don’t realise how much fuel they’ll go through, and they’ll burn through it and get stuck out at sea.

“Or there are rescues where people have an older two-stroke motor on their boat that they’ve flattened the battery of, and they can’t make it start.”

But there were also the sobering aspects of the job, such as responding to drownings or serious incidents.

“It’s a crucial role, and it’s always tough when it’s your first time dealing with those calls, but I’ve been here 17 years and I haven’t found it too much to handle.”

Hawkins said there was a still gap in education around boating, and that he would never go out on the water without a full tank of petrol and a spare battery.

“The most important message for boaties is to always check your vessel is fit for the water.”

Two radio operators at the Whanganui Coastguard were still working into their 80s, and Hawkins said the volunteer work was not easy to give up.

“I’ve been here almost 17 years. It’s probably about time for me to retire.”



